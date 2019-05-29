Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $83.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,662. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $1,887,438.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,876.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,773,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,125. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/tuttle-tactical-management-purchases-new-stake-in-republic-services-inc-rsg.html.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.