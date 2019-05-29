Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 40.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.17 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

In related news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 2,400 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $85,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,319.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $35,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,432.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $418,531. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/trustmark-corp-trmk-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-23.html.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.