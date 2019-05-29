Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 811,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 17,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 138.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 126,910 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $641.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, analysts predict that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Helen Hanna Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

