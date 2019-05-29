Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Holdings Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 52.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 405,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 178,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,411 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 66,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.51. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $787.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTS shares. TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

