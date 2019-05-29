Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.46, for a total transaction of $8,382,173.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,185,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 211,860 shares of company stock worth $30,020,402 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $146.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

