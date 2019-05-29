TransferCoin (TX) Price Tops $0.18

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. TransferCoin has a market cap of $1.37 million and $11,469.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 7,748,453 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

