Traders Purchase Large Volume of Big Lots Put Options (BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,558 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 995% compared to the average daily volume of 325 put options.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $194,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen M. Haffer sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $58,548.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,356.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,380 shares of company stock valued at $434,290 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1,845.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 45.3% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 51,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

BIG stock opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.38. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Purchase Large Volume of Big Lots Put Options (BIG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-big-lots-put-options-big.html.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.