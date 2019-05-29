Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,338,505 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the April 15th total of 8,520,696 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,018,570 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,448,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,944,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,289,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469,139 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,443,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,536 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,829,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,510,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.5511 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

