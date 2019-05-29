Timpani Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pareteum Corp (TEUM)

Timpani Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 275,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEUM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pareteum by 142.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pareteum by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pareteum by 80.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,232,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 996,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Pareteum by 80.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,232,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 996,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pareteum in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

TEUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pareteum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NYSEAMERICAN TEUM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 67,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,145. Pareteum Corp has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million.

About Pareteum

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

