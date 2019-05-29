Timpani Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE)

Timpani Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NV5 Global by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVEE stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,336. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NV5 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $96.70. The stock has a market cap of $982.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $591,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,464.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $2,394,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,864,871.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,750 shares of company stock worth $4,883,775. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVEE. ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

