TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,037,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $83,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,525,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,145,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,748,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 725,143 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,080,000 after purchasing an additional 217,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 4,552 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $114,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 25,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,240,551 shares of company stock valued at $253,069,037. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 13,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,304. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 64.63%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

