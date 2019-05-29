TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $124.22 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,245,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 482,632 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology Group accounts for about 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $124,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,266.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 339.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. 521,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,113,216. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $236,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

