Tilly’s (TLYS) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.7 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Tilly's alerts:

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 634,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,662. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,131.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,495 shares in the company, valued at $238,164.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/tillys-tlys-issues-q2-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.