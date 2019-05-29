Tigereum (TIG) Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges

Tigereum (CURRENCY:TIG) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Tigereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Tigereum has a market cap of $167,169.00 and approximately $563.00 worth of Tigereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tigereum has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $748.95 or 0.08656502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038452 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001800 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000604 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Tigereum

Tigereum is a token. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Tigereum’s total supply is 19,743,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,214,795 tokens. The official website for Tigereum is www.tigereum.io . Tigereum’s official Twitter account is @tigereumtokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tigereum

Tigereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tigereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tigereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

