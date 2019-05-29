Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 776,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 106,169 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. 4,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,606. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.80.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $656.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Hawaiian from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

