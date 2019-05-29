Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 845 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

NYSE:SWM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,833. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

