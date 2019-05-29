Tesla Inc (TSLA) Position Lifted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Tesla by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 30.7% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,907.9% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 102,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.95, for a total value of $4,754,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,398 shares in the company, valued at $101,867,096.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,100 shares of company stock worth $30,574,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.00.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.56. 4,567,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,572,038. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $186.22 and a 1 year high of $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($1.59). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

