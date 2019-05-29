Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) Upgraded at Macquarie

Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TELDF remained flat at $$3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

About Telefonica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

