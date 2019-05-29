Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,502,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271,771 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises about 3.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $312,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $285,156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,553,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,073,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,227,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,998,000 after purchasing an additional 131,454 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 18,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Teck Resources to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

