TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 670,716 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,716 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.04. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYG shares. Davy Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

