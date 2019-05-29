Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,535 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.3% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Omnicell by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $795,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge R. Taborga sold 19,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $1,660,092.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,464 shares of company stock worth $13,515,291. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.96. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.72 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

