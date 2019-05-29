Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 393,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,901,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,098,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,792,000 after purchasing an additional 162,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,199,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,601,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,511,000 after purchasing an additional 419,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sun Life Financial’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

