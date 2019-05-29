Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 389,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMMF stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In related news, VP Patrick Frye sold 3,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $96,817.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dewey F. Bensenhaver sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $25,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,366 shares of company stock worth $213,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

