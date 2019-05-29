Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $33,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 39.40% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,887.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

