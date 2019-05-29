Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $337.89 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $351.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 415.92%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-boosts-stake-in-lockheed-martin-co-lmt.html.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.