State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 840 Shares of Commercial Metals (CMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after buying an additional 116,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 852,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.23 to $17.37 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

