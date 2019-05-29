Stars Group Inc (TSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

TSG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 47,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,869. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $580.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 128.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SEI Investments Co acquired a new position in shares of Stars Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

