STAAR Surgical (STAA) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2,139.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 524,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STAA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. 4,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $32,387.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 100,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,223,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $655,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

