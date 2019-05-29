Square, Inc. (SQ) Position Trimmed by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Square by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,291.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 3.49. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.29 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,518,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $163,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,571 shares of company stock worth $46,139,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

