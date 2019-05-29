Splunk (SPLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Splunk Inc. provides a software platform, which collects and indexes data and enables users to search, correlate, analyze, monitor and report on this data, all in real time. Its software is designed to help users in various roles, including IT and business professionals. Splunk Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 target price on Splunk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Splunk from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Splunk to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 2.03. Splunk has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,001,351.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,860,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 10,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,331,119.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,907.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,613,440 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mirova raised its stake in Splunk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirova now owns 329 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Splunk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

