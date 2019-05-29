SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) is Crewe Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $336.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $374.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.8844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

