SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,527,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,649 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $205,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 533.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,209,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,883 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,891,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,731,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,923,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,544,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 34,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,538. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $38.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/spdr-portfolio-sp-500-growth-etf-spyg-shares-sold-by-valmark-advisers-inc.html.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.