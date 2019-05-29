Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Short Interest Update

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,744,470 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 1,954,516 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,383,454 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $4,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 954,576 shares of company stock valued at $39,174,246 over the last three months. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Smartsheet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Smartsheet by 240.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR stock opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.32% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

