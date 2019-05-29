SIX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,387.00 (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. SIX has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $59,387.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SIX has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One SIX token can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00382994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.01366991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00142937 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SIX Token Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

