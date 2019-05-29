Signaturefd LLC Has $357,000 Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 96.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,130,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,363 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other PPL news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

