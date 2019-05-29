Signaturefd LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $21,079,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 17.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Booking by 54.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $6,282,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,685.80 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,162.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,834.00, for a total value of $588,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,498 shares of company stock worth $2,657,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,995.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (down previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,072.70.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

