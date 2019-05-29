Short Interest in AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Drops By 20.9%

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,822,012 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 27,575,807 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,260,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $726,852.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 15,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $1,248,436.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,374,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,272 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,290. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 54,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.26.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $75.62 and a 1-year high of $103.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

