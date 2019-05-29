Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,893 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 268.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $987.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.85 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

In other Alliant Energy news, Chairman Patricia L. Kampling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $469,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

