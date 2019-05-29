SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,286 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (H)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,286 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190,026 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 110.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,055,000 after acquiring an additional 580,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after acquiring an additional 107,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 707,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,853,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 665,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,988,000 after acquiring an additional 455,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $150,213.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,391.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,596 shares of company stock worth $818,250. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

