Service Co. International (SCI) Holdings Decreased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. 9,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48. Service Co. International has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 881,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $36,637,841.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,793,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $250,786.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 987,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,210,628. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Service Co. International (SCI) Holdings Decreased by HCR Wealth Advisors” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/service-co-international-sci-holdings-decreased-by-hcr-wealth-advisors.html.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.