Securian Asset Management Inc Has $14.16 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 175,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 88,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $204,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,869.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock valued at $133,883,350. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

