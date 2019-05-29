Searle & CO. Has $1.28 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.30.

In related news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $67,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,702.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,001,705 shares of company stock worth $76,460,183. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

