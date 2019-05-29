Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACB. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Desjardins began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.07 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 660.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 515,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

