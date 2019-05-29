Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $103.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.16 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,317 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $36,543.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,971.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis bought 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.12 per share, for a total transaction of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock worth $1,187,058. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.