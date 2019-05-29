Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Stake Lessened by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

SCHF stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust's portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

