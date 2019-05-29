Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $22.44 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $597.64 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $127,767.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

