Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.49 ($11.04).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA stock opened at €6.83 ($7.94) on Monday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.