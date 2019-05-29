SB One Bancorp (SBBX) CEO Sells $44,500.00 in Stock

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,581.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SBBX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. 11,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,305. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $213.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBX. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 417,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 235,523 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 792,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 308,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 56,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBBX. ValuEngine raised SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SB One Bancorp (SBBX) CEO Sells $44,500.00 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/sb-one-bancorp-sbbx-ceo-sells-44500-00-in-stock.html.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.