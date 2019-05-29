Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) & Noble Roman’s (NROM) Critical Analysis

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Noble Roman’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group $452.33 million 1.58 $41.68 million $1.39 16.91 Noble Roman’s $12.45 million 1.07 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Noble Roman’s does not pay a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Noble Roman’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Profitability

This table compares Ruth’s Hospitality Group and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group 9.21% 45.79% 14.72% Noble Roman’s -24.05% -29.49% -15.72%

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats Noble Roman’s on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. As of February 22, 2019, the company had approximately 150 company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants worldwide. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.