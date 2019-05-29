Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst M. Grauman anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $303,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 20.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $1,465,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.7596 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

